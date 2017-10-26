Howard Murphy Hired as Director of Energy Services for EarthRes in Morgantown

EarthRes, a full-service engineering and consulting firm with offices in West Virginia and headquarters in Bucks County, PA, announced that Howard Murphy, Jr., has been brought on to manage all EarthRes Energy Sector Services and will be based out of their Morgantown, WV, facility.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University and a graduate of the Executive Management Program at Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business Administration, Howard is a licensed Mechanical Engineer with over 35 years of natural gas industry experience. Most recently with Energy Experts International based in Washington, DC, Howard comes to us with extensive experience in natural gas and natural gas liquids facilities engineering and operations, including gas operations engineering, gas facility and pipeline design, project management, capital program execution, business development, acquisitions, divestitures and consulting.

“Howard’s wealth of expertise in the natural gas industry will further expand EarthRes’ technical expertise in the energy sector, providing an invaluable source of knowledge for our staff and clients,” said Jan Hutwelker, President and CEO at EarthRes.

EarthRes’ Morgantown office opened in April 2013 to meet the continued growth in demand for engineering and environmental services in the energy sector, with a focus on the oil and gas market. The addition of Howard as Director to the engineering and consulting firm will help increase recent growth in these areas and enable EarthRes to fulfill larger and more complex projects.

EarthRes’ natural gas services span the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments and include planning and development, environmental permitting and compliance, field services such as geotechnical investigation and gas monitoring, and engineering and design for civil and mechanical projects such as well pads, impoundments, compressor stations, gas pipelines, gas processing, and more. To learn more about EarthRes or their engineering services, visit the company’s website at www.EarthRes.com.