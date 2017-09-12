Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Opens Child Advocacy Center

The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital will officially open a Child Advocacy Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) provides children and families with compassionate care to reduce the trauma often experienced by children who are victims of abuse. It is the only hospital-based child advocacy center in the region.

Young victims of sexual abuse, abuse and neglect can share their story without further traumatization by the system. Child Protective Services, police investigators, mental health professionals, victim advocates, prosecutors and medical providers work together develop a plan of personalized care. These services may include therapy, courtroom preparation, victim advocacy, forensic interviews and medical exams.

This comprehensive approach, with follow-up services coordinated by the Child Advocacy Coordinator, ensures that children receive the appropriate services in a child-friendly environment, where the child’s needs come first.

“We are a safe, child-friendly place for children to speak with trained professionals and medical providers,” said Angela Seay, child advocacy coordinator at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. “We conduct a thorough evaluation of the child to identify the appropriate care and services needed.”

Marie Frazier, MD, specializes in pediatric critical care medicine at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. She serves as the medical director for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and CAC. She is also an associate professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics.

“Our focus is on tailoring care to each child’s specific needs in a non-threatening environment,” Dr. Frazier said. “We work to gather as much information as possible to maximize the treatment options to aid in the child’s healing process.”

The Child Advocacy Center is under the direction of Melanie Akers, director of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. For more information about the Child Advocacy Center, contact Seay at 304.526.2349.