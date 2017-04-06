The HIVE: West Virginia’s Small Business Incubator

By Lillian Graning

Changes in public policy and attitudes toward coal have led to an unpredictable and unstable market, keeping hundreds of households and businesses in a dangerous cycle and leading to household incomes well below 35 percent of the national average. As coal markets contract, natural gas demand falters, cyclical poverty churns and long-term unemployment numbers rise, Southern West Virginia is primed for a big decision. Inspired by the stories of local entrepreneurs who defied all odds to experience great success, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) worked with partners to envision downtowns with a diverse landscape of store fronts and sidewalks flush with pedestrians. The path to that reality lies squarely in the hands of current and future business owners.

When the Appalachian Regional Commission, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, West Virginia University, Chase, One Foundation, BB&T, TechConnect, Beckley Area Foundation and other private foundations answered the call to fund the West Virginia HIVE Network, the NRGRDA rolled up its sleeves to put that investment to work. Serving nine counties in Southern West Virginia, the HIVE Network has established itself as the go-to resource for budding and dynamic entrepreneurs of all ages. It provides guidance for entrepreneurs who are just beginning to consider business ownership and assists those who are already experiencing growth and are ready to take the next step. HIVE facilities provide a free place for entrepreneurs to gather, plan, create, design and test. With labs full of multimedia production resources, hardware, 3-D modeling machines, apparel construction stations, coding systems, design software and virtual conferencing setup, there’s nothing an entrepreneur can’t perfect with the help of the HIVE.

With less than a year in operation, the HIVE has already served more than a dozen businesses and entrepreneurs, assisted in the creation of more than 80 jobs and helped with the retention of 219 jobs. In addition, the HIVE has focused on introducing the entrepreneurial career path to area youth. Through programs such as 100 Girls of Code, Next Generation Entrepreneurship and STEAM Academy, the HIVE has engaged middle and high school students in a way that helps them understand the reality of crafting a profitable business plan, establishing oneself in the business community and working toward the most efficient high-growth models possible. Research from the Department of Labor shows that the early introduction to entrepreneurship drastically increases a local market’s future diverse business base. This means the more investment made in our youth today, the higher the rate of return will be for local economies.

“In order to prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs, starting early is the key,” says Vickie Webb, an instructor at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. “HIVE programs allow students to see what it takes to become a business owner and gives them an option of selecting entrepreneurship as a career path.”

Director Joseph Carlucci feels positive about the HIVE’s first few months of operation.

“It’s exhilarating to see our vision—and the vision of our partners, funders and community—coming to fruition,” he says. “We’re literally providing the tools to help our dedicated, resilient workforce re-train, re-engage and re-imagine their future.”

To learn more about the West Virginia HIVE Network, visit www.WVHIVE.com or check out their Facebook and Twitter pages. The more entrepreneurs, students and community members engage, ask questions and walk in the door, the more secure the future of Southern West Virginia will be.

About the Author

Lillian Crites Graning is the chief communications officer for NRGRDA. She became a marketing professional to help design ideas and communication processes that would make the world a more vibrant, engaging place to live. She works with NRGRDA staff, extension agents and community leaders to craft the implementation and communication of the regional strategic plan and create tools and connections to better serve the initiative’s seven target industries: tourism, wood products/forestry, agribusiness/food systems, distribution/logistics, manufacturing and back office operations.