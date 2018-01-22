Hillbrook Inn Hires New Culinary Team Members to Enhance Redbook Restaurant Menus and Event Catering Offerings

Hillbrook Inn and Spa recently announced the expansion of their culinary team to include Executive Chef Steven Ferrell and Sous Chef Amanda Combs. The duo comes to Hillbrook Inn’s Redbook Restaurant with formal cuisine training from the acclaimed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

Hailing from Silver Spring, Maryland, and Bunker Hill, West Virginia, respectively, both chefs bring years of experience in the sophistication of fine dining to this country-style luxury retreat in the Eastern Panhandle. “Our goal is to create dishes that are well-balanced, where all of the components work together,” says Ferrell. “Growing up with the influences of Italian and Southern cooking, combined with the local resources available in this region, are what give me and my team a great platform for creating menus that respect the integrity and simplicity of the ingredients while also infusing a creative flair to the flavor profiles at hand.”

Following a recent renovation of the manor house kitchen, the Redbook Restaurant is now offering enhanced menu options with more choices available to guests, as well as more seating times throughout the evening hours. In addition to nightly three, four, and five course prix fixe menus, the restaurant also caters group dinners and corporate meetings at our Hawthorn Estate event space. As always, overnight guests get the privilege of enjoying the chef’s creations at a two-course gourmet breakfast offered daily at two seating times.