Highmark West Virginia and West Virginia Power Team Up to Honor Elk River Community on Flood Anniversary

Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the historic flood that ravaged the communities along the Elk River, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia (Highmark West Virginia) is teaming up with the West Virginia Power baseball team at its June 23 game at Appalachian Power Park to honor those affected by the flood for their courage, strength and exceptional resilience.

The June 23 game against the Lexington Legends, which is sponsored by Highmark West Virginia, is being dedicated to the Elk River community with special activities throughout the night. The first pitch will be thrown by Hoyt and Sandy Newman, longtime Clendenin residents and owners of the flood-destroyed Clendenin Dairy Queen, and Clendenin native Rosie Young-Workman will perform the national anthem. Youth from Clendenin and Elkview sports leagues will take the field for a special pre-game parade, and a special tribute video and fireworks will follow the game.

“The entire West Virginia Power baseball organization is excited to dedicate this night to our friends and neighbors from the flood-ravaged Elk River community,” said Tim Mueller, general manager, West Virginia Power. “Through our partnership with Highmark West Virginia, we have a fun, special night planned for the children from the Elk River area who have been through so much during the past year.”

In addition, Highmark West Virginia is donating $5 to the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee for every strikeout thrown by a West Virginia Power pitcher at Appalachian Power Park this season to help provide recovery services for residents and businesses in the Elk River community.

“Recognizing that flood recovery still continues for the Elk River community, we are pleased to once again partner with the West Virginia Power through our 4th annual Strikeouts for Charity program to spotlight an organization that is making a difference in the lives of those affected by last year’s devastating flood,” said Jim Fawcett, president, Highmark West Virginia. “We care about the communities we serve, and supporting the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee is just one of the ways we can help give back.”

For more information on the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee, visit their Facebook page.