Highmark West Virginia Announces Relocation of Charleston Operations

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia (Highmark West Virginia) has announced that effective Oct. 27, it is relocating its Charleston operations to a 15,000 square-foot office space located at 200 Tracy Way in Charleston’s NorthGate Business Park.

The decision to move Highmark West Virginia’s Charleston operations to NorthGate Business Park was based solely on the complex’s size, cost and property layout. Through this move, the Charleston operations will now be located on a single floor plan similar in design to the other locations within the state that Highmark West Virginia occupies.