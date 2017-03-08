Highmark Foundation Now Accepting Nominations for Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards

The Highmark Foundation is now accepting nominations for its third annual Advancing Excellence in School Nursing awards, which will be announced on National School Nurse Day, May 10. The Foundation created the award to recognize the vital role that school nurses play in adolescent health and wellness. Up to eight nurses will be honored with the award throughout the regions that the Foundation serves throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania (excluding Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties).

“The Highmark Foundation has been a long-time investor in schools and promoting children’s health, and we understand the importance of the contributions school nurses make to keep kids healthy,” said Highmark Foundation President Yvonne Cook. “We created the Advancing Excellence in School Nursing award because it’s important that their efforts are recognized.”

Administrators, colleagues, teachers, parents and even students can visit https://highmarkfoundationrfp.versaic.com, create an account, and nominate a nurse whom they feel has made a significant impact on the students that he or she serves. All nominations must be submitted by Friday, March 31, 2017.

Winners will receive $1,500 to be used for professional development or programs at their respective schools as well as a custom-made award by Roland Metal Art in Johnstown, Pa.

The Advancing Excellence in School Nursing awards is a component of the Highmark Foundation’s Creating a Healthy School Environment Grant and Awards Program. The program also includes:

grant funding ranges from $5,000-7,500 per school district to support evidence-based programs that address one of four priority areas: bullying prevention, child injury prevention, healthy eating and physical activity, or environmental health. As a requirement for funding, grant recipients must provide measureable pre- and post-program intervention status reports. Application deadline: March 31, 2017. Meeting Health Needs through Supportive Services grants are part of a strategy to support economically disadvantaged school districts and high-needs schools with financial assistance to meet basic health requests. Child Health and Wellness grants up to $1,000 will be awarded to schools to assist with the purchase of items impacting students’ supportive, social and health needs. School Equipment and Supplies Challenge grants will match up to $2,500 for the purchase of specialized equipment or supplies that enable school nurses to better perform their valuable services. No application deadline.

Creating a Healthy School Environment Grant and Awards Program applications are available at: https://highmarkfoundationrfp.versaic.com. Create an account and follow the instructions to submit an application.