Highmark Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2018-2019 School Grant and Awards Program

The Highmark Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2018-2019 School Grant and Awards Program, which will make available a total of $427,500 for schools grades K-12 in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The goal of the program is to create healthier school environments that experience positive, sustainable and lasting change through comprehensive strategies.

“American children spend between 900 and 1,000 hours in school each year, which means schools can and must be the foundation for system-wide improvement in children’s health,” said Highmark Foundation President Yvonne Cook. “We are pleased to continue this grant and awards program to provide schools with the funding resources they need to create healthier and safer school environments. We encourage all eligible schools to apply.”

Public, private, parochial and charter schools and vocational high schools throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania (excluding Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties) are invited to apply for the three offerings of the Highmark Foundation’s School Grant and Awards Program:

School Grant Program funding supports evidence-based programs that address one of four priority areas: bullying prevention, child injury prevention, environmental health or healthy eating and physical activity. Schools in West Virginia and Pennsylvania are eligible for grants up to $5,000 and $7,500, respectively. Application deadline: March 30, 2018.

Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards recognize the important role school nurses play in adolescent health and wellness. Up to 15 school nurses will be presented this honor, accompanied by $1,500 to be used for professional development or school resources. Application deadline: March 30, 2018.

Supportive Services Health Grants are part of a strategy to support economically disadvantaged school districts and high-needs schools with financial assistance to meet basic health requests. Schools must meet strict criteria to be eligible. Child Health and Wellness grants up to $1,000 will be awarded to schools to assist with the purchase of items impacting students' supportive, social and health needs. School Equipment and Supplies Challenge grants will match up to $2,500 for the purchase of specialized equipment or supplies that enable school nurses to better perform their valuable services. Proof of matching funds from other sources must be included in the application. Application deadline: Dec. 31, 2018.

Now entering its sixth year, the Highmark Foundation’s School Grant and Awards Program has provided more than $1.8 million of support to schools in communities served by Highmark Inc. in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.