Highland-Clarksburg Hospital Opens Substance Abuse Program for Adolescents

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital launched their Substance Abuse Program on July 5, 2017. This program commenced as a pilot program for adolescents ages 13-17, with a dual diagnosis, providing inpatient treatment for those in need of detoxification/intensive substance use treatment.

The Substance Abuse Program focuses on intensive group therapy, recreational and individual therapy sessions, educational and skill-building groups, 12 Step and SMART Recovery groups, psychoeducation, harm reduction and learning coping skills. SMART Recovery is an alternative to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and is offered on the patient’s unit. This specific program uses non-confrontational motivational, behavioral and cognitive methods in assisting individuals seeking abstinence from addictive behaviors.

“We reached out to the community before we opened this program to determine what they would like to see—what is the biggest need in our state. The response we received across the board was substance abuse treatment. We are trying to help with that as much as we can by opening up more programs. I am very happy to say we recently opened a substance abuse program, so we are looking forward to treating many youth and adolescents throughout the state,” Leesa Jackson, Program Manager for Children’s Services at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital.

HCHI also offers CRAFT peer support, a group for families and friends of loved ones who are struggling with addiction. CRAFT is offered every Wednesday at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital from 5-6 p.m.