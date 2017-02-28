High-Five: West Virginia State Park Activities

By Emily Amos

Droop Mountain Battlefield in Pocahontas County was purchased by the West Virginia Game and Fish Commission to be the site of West Virginia’s first state park in 1928. Ever since, West Virginians and tourists alike have been enjoying the natural beauty and serenity of the more than 30 state parks that call the Mountain State home. In addition to the tranquil atmosphere and breathtaking views, West Virginia’s natural wonders also offer thrills and activities for every level of adventurer. From trails and waterfalls to wildlife and recreation, these wild and wonderful activities will keep visitors coming back for more year after year.

Cacapon Resort State Park’s Sporting Clays Shooting Range

Visitors to Cacapon Resort State Park near Berkeley Springs can now try their hand at a sporting clays shooting facility. Since its opening, the wobble clay trap shooting target field has become extremely popular with guests at the park, from beginners to experts in the sport.

Wobble clay shooting refers to the side-to-side oscillations the clay target makes as it is flung into the air by a trap. Cacapon offers a five-station wobble clays shooting experience. Each shooter fires five rounds from each of five shooting positions in an individual round for a total of 25 shots. The trap can be set for an easy pattern for beginners or on a more difficult level for advanced shooters.

The shooting range is open seven days a week, year-round, weather permitting. Reservations must be made at least a day in advance, although walk-ins are accepted Thursdays through Sundays as openings are available. The cost is $25 per round for the full package, which includes all necessary equipment, such as a rental shotgun, shells, clay targets, shooting vest and eye/ear protection. The cost is $10 per round for guests who bring their own firearm and shells.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.cacaponresort.com.

Moncove Lake State Park’s Birding Hot Spot

If there’s one thing Moncove Lake State Park is known for, it is birdwatching, especially during the annual fall hawk migration. September is when the most species can be observed, and in October-November, most eastern species of hawks can be sighted as they travel the eastern flyway through Monroe County. Fifteen species of raptors have been sighted in the area as well.

The area in and around Moncove Lake is a birding hot spot due to nearby Peters Mountain and the ridge-and-valley section of the Appalachian Mountains. These ridges act as funnels for birds migrating in the fall and offer excellent opportunities to glimpse birds considered rare or unusual for this region. More than 160 species have been sighted.

Park staff and volunteers offer guided hawk-watching opportunities each year during the migration, especially at the nearby Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory at Peters Mountain. The observatory, a simple U.S. Forest Service fire tower, provides one of the best spots to see bird activity during the fall migration.

Moncove Lake State Park is located near Gap Mills on the southern edge of the state. The park also offers fishing, boating, picnicking, hiking and camping. For more information, visit www.moncovelakestatepark.com.

North Bend State Park’s North Bend Rail Trail

North Bend Rail Trail, located within North Bend State Park near Cairo in Ritchie County, is an adventure for hikers, bikers or horseback riders. The former B&O Railroad track bed stretches 72 miles from near Parkersburg in Wood County to Wolf Summit in Harrison County. The scenic trail passes through 11 tunnels, crosses 35 bridges and offers views of wild and natural areas, farmland, historical points of interest and small towns where adventurers can rest, explore and enjoy refreshments. The tunnels are popular with trail users, especially the Number 10 tunnel near Ellenboro, which is 337 feet long and bored through solid rock.

In addition to the rail trail, North Bend State Park offers many other recreational opportunities in a pastoral setting, making it easy for rail trail users to make a trip to the park a full- day experience. Events are scheduled throughout the year, including special interest getaway weekends and guided hikes and nature activities. Overnight accommodations are available in the lodge, cabins or campgrounds, and meals are served in the lodge dining room.

For more information about North Bend Rail Trail and North Bend State Park, visit www.northbendrailtrailstatepark.com and www.northbendsp.com.

Tygart Lake State Park’s World-Class Bass Fishing

Named to Bassmaster magazine’s top 100 bass fishing lakes in the U.S., Tygart Lake State Park is a prime location for anglers to cast their lines. Anglers will also find abundant walleye, musky, crappie, perch, bullhead catfish, carp, northern pike and numerous pan fish. Fishing for golden rainbow trout is also popular.

All fish found in Tygart Lake are sustained through natural reproduction rather than by stocking, thanks to the high quality of the mountain-stream-fed waters of the lake. The lake’s 31 miles of irregular shoreline also provide many inlets and backwater areas for canoes and small fishing boats to explore.

The best months for smallmouth and largemouth bass are April-June, September and October. Walleye are best caught during September and October. For crappie, try April, May, October and November. Channel catfish can be caught June-September. There is no fee to fish in the lake, but anglers must have a West Virginia fishing license.

The lake, which was built and is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, also offers additional water-related recreation such as power boating and water skiing. Boats may be rented from the marina May 15-September 15. Tygart Lake State Park offers two boat ramps free of charge. For more information, visit www.tygartlake.com.

Valley Falls State Park’s Waterfalls

Valley Falls State Park is home to four breathtaking waterfalls. If you are up for navigating the park’s eight hiking trails to get to the half-mile-long set of waterfalls on the Tygart Valley River, you’ll never forget these views.

Visitors love the park’s four foaming falls created by the dark waters that flow over the prevalent rock formation known as the Upper Connoquenessing Sandstone, which forms the cap of the falls. While these are not the biggest waterfalls in West Virginia, dropping only about 10 feet, they are certainly scenic. Wide and rapid, they are popular with kayakers, providing a challenging run for those who enjoy the sport.

The falls are located about 10 miles

southeast of Fairmont just off Route 310. The park’s 18 miles of trails provide hiking and biking opportunities and are the best way to get to the falls. From easy and level to challenging and steep, the trails are designed to address a range of skill levels. Trails suitable for biking are marked with trail signs.

Besides the waterfalls, Valley Falls State Park offers a mix of recreational opportunities for visitors seeking rustic serenity or family fun. For information, visit www.valleyfallsstatepark.com.