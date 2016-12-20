Healthy Berkeley’s Frosty Family Fun Day

Start the New Year off right by getting active with Healthy Berkeley: It’s Up to Us! and Main Street Martinsburg at the 2nd Annual Frosty Family Fun Day on Saturday, January 7th, 2017 from 1-3 p.m.

You can choose to walk the Frosty 5k or Snowflake 1 mile routes and participate in family fun activities along the way. Registration starts at 1pm. The Frosty 5k Walk will start at 1:15pm. The Snowflake Mile is self-guided and can start at any time between 1 and 2pm. Both will start on the Square/Library Plaza (the corner of King and Queen Street) in downtown Martinsburg. After the journey enjoy live music with Tony M, hot chocolate and good company at the library.

The Frosty Family Fun Day event is free and open to all ages and fitness levels. “It is a fantastic way to get the whole family outside and active during the chilly month of January,” says Dana DeJarnett, health promotion specialist from The Wellness Center at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.

There will be several activities along the walking routes that people can choose to participate in at the Be-Hive, For the Kids, By George Children’s Museum, the Martinsburg Public Library, Boys and Girls Club of Martinsburg and one involving the spectacular snowmen that have been decorated by the community and put up along Queen Street. New activities added this year include the Born Learning Trail and Unfrozen Zone Obstacle Course. A sweet treat will be waiting for participants following the walk, along with music, photo fun, and a visit from Martinsburg’s own Frosty the Snowman!

“We want the community to have pride about themselves as well as pride for our community. The Snowman Spectacular is great way to get people downtown in the winter and enjoy all that downtown has to offer,” says Randy Lewis, director of Main Street Martinsburg. “Having events like this has a positive effect on the quality of life in our community. Come out and enjoy on the second Saturday in January 2017.”