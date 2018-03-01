HealthSmart Establishes Casualty Claims and Government Affairs Division

HealthSmart, the nation’s largest independent Third Party Administrator of health plans for self-funded employers, has announced the creation of a Casualty Claims and Government Affairs Division. Loren Claypool, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2014, has been promoted to President, HealthSmart Casualty Claims and Government Affairs. Claypool will continue to report to Phil Christianson, HealthSmart’s CEO. He will also work closely with the HealthSmart executive leadership team to connect all HealthSmart products and solutions with a strong strategy and business plan for Government Affairs.

“I’m passionate about providing innovative, best-in-class partnerships between state governments and private business,” Claypool said. “It’s been a focus in West Virginia, and I’m eager to expand that role on a national level. Our brand promise of managing our members with dignity and respect, while protecting our clients’ bottom lines is something we strive for daily, with our Healthcare and Casualty Claims Solutions.”

“As we reflected on our performance in 2017 and prepared for 2018, we realized we wanted to continue to focus on our core businesses and, at the same time, dedicate resources to grow parts of the business that can reflect our future,” said Christianson. HealthSmart added 240,000 new members this past year. “With the establishment of this new division, we have appointed Duane Beckner as Executive Vice President of TPA Operations to keep driving the operational improvements initiated by Loren.”

Mr. Beckner was most recently Vice President of Special Projects for HealthSmart and is a returning executive to the HealthSmart family. His industry experience, familiarity with our customers, and with the HealthSmart teams make him a valuable addition to the executive leadership team.