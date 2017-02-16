Health Career Scholarships Applications Now Available

WVU Medicine recently announced the availability of several medical scholarships.

Applications for the 2017 Judge Gray Silver, Jr. Health Professions Scholarship Program are now available according to WVU Medicine University Healthcare Foundation officials. The Judge Gray Silver, Jr. Health Professions Scholarship Program was established by the University Healthcare Foundation in 2001 to offer financial assistance to area students interested in pursuing health professions.

Named after the late Judge Gray Silver, Jr., a charter member of the former City Hospital Board of Trustees and City Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, the awards are $500 per year for a maximum of four years, and the students must reapply each year.

Applications are available in the Guidance Departments at all area high schools or may be obtained by calling the University Healthcare Foundation at 304-264-1223. The deadline for submitting an application is March 31, 2017.

According to WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center Auxiliary, applications for the 2017 Landis Health Professions Scholarship Program are also available. The Berkeley Medical Center Auxiliary established this health career scholarship program in 2003 after receiving an endowment from the Virginia Landis Estate. Scholarships are $1000 per year for a maximum of four years, and the students must reapply each year.

In order to quality, students must be graduating from one of the four Berkeley County public high schools and pursuing preparation and advancement into one of the following health professions – nursing, pre-med, pharmacy or dentistry.

Applications are available in the Guidance Departments at all four Berkley County high schools or may be obtained by calling the University Healthcare Foundation office at 304-264-1223. The deadline for submitting an application is March 31, 2017.

WVU Medicine University Healthcare Foundation officials are also offering applications for the 2017 Ruth Ann Widmeyer Nursing Scholarship. Named in memory of Ruth Ann Widmeyer, this scholarship was established by the Widmeyer Family in 2014 to assist area students in pursuing preparation and advancement into the nursing profession.

In order to be eligible, students must be graduating from a Berkeley County high school, and attending a West Virginia college or university. The nursing scholarship awards are $500 per year for a maximum of four years, and the students must reapply each year.

Applications are available in the Guidance Departments at all Berkeley County high schools or may be obtained by calling the University Healthcare Foundation at 304-264-1223. The deadline for submitting an application is March 31, 2017.