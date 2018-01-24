Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust Awards Grant to Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia

The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust recently awarded a $2500 grant to Girls on the Run (GOTR) of North Central West Virginia, a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade. Program participants develop their confidence, learn about building healthy relationships and participate in a community service project while becoming physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5K. The award provides funding to train the program’s approximately 160 volunteer coaches for the Spring 2018 season.

“Quality coach training is essential to the success of our program,” said Laurie Abildso, Executive Director of GOTR of North Central West Virginia. “We utilize a nationally-developed, interactive training program that prepares coaches to provide the best experience for girls in our program.”

GOTR of North Central West Virginia impacts the lives of over 700 girls each year. Programs are held at participating schools in the following counties: Barbour, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, and Wetzel. Through the support of generous grantors like the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust, sponsors and individual donors, scholarships are provided to over 50 percent of program participants. With the help of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust, GOTR of North Central West Virginia looks forward to continuing to grow and inspire more girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

The Spring 2018 coach training sessions are being held on Sunday, February 4; Wednesday, February 7; and Saturday, February 17 at the Mon Health Medical Center’s Hazel Ruby McQuain Conference Center. The season begins the week of March 5, and concludes with the celebratory MedExpress GOTR of North Central West Virginia 5K on May 26. More info: www.gotrncwv.org.