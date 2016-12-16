Harlem Globetrotters Bringing New Tour to Morgantown

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to the WVU Coliseum Wednesday, April 5. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game will go on sale Monday, Dec. 19, at the Mountainlair and CAC box offices and online at Ticketmaster.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens and presidents – over nine thrilling decades.

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare for their appearance at the WVU Coliseum, the iconic team took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day. Only one year after setting seven official Guinness World Records titles, the Globetrotters broke a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot.

The records were broken at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs, during the 12th annual Guinness World Records Day, a global celebration of record breaking launched to celebrate the day the Guinness World Records book sold its 100 millionth copy. Since 2000, the Globetrotters now own 15 current Guinness World Records.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and re-establish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton. “We have been training hard, so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records titleholder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”

Among the nine Guinness World Records titles which were set by the Globetrotters, four of them reclaimed records that were originally held by the team and then broken by Dude Perfect. The Globetrotters reclaimed the records of longest basketball hook shot, longest basketball shot blindfolded, most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute, and longest blindfolded basketball hook shot.

The Globetrotters will tip off their 2017 World Tour Dec. 26 and will play in more than 250 North American markets as well as 30 countries worldwide.

Tickets for April 5 at the WVU Coliseum start at $24 and will go on sale Monday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Mountainlair and Creative Arts Center box offices, Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 304-293-SHOW (7469) or 800-745-3000.

This event is produced by WVU Arts & Entertainment. Stay connected with the latest event updates through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by following @wvuevents.