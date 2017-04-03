Greenbrier River Trail Bike Trek Celebrates 30 years

Celebrating its 30th year, the Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek, held by the American Lung Association in West Virginia, is now accepting early registrants. Mountain biking enthusiasts won’t want to miss cycling along the 100 exciting miles of the scenic Greenbrier River Trail in Marlinton, West Virginia on May 18-21, 2017.

The Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek will kick-off Friday morning, May 19, at The Inn at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Bikers will start at Snowshoe Mountain and will spend the next three days peddling along the Greenbrier River Trail through Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties, ending the Trek 100 miles later at the Greenbrier Youth Camp in Anthony, West Virginia on Sunday, May 21.

Food, refreshments, accommodations, a gear truck, a sag wagon and entertainment are all included in the Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek package. The trek is supported with mechanics, guides, medical personnel and a communications network. Each participant will receive an official 2017 Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek T-shirt and a group photo.

“The trek is designed for beginners as well as experienced mountain bikers,” says Deborah P. Brown, President and CEO, American Lung Association of the Mid-Atlantic. “It is a great way for families to spend a weekend together, while helping us in our mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.”

Companies are encouraged to enter teams of four or more riders in the corporate team division. Trophies and prizes are awarded to top individual and corporate team fundraisers. All proceeds from the Trek will benefit the American Lung Association in West Virginia’s fight against lung disease in the mountain state.

There is a $50 non-refundable registration fee for the Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek and trekkers are required to raise a minimum of $500 each in sponsorships. Riders are encouraged to compete against one another for the honor of being the highest fundraiser. In fact, those who raise more than $1,000 become a member of the Winners Circle and receive special prizes.

“The Greenbrier Trek is very popular and participation has grown every year, especially our corporate team division,” says Chaste Barclay, area director. “We are expecting 100 riders this year.”

The American Lung Association in West Virginia would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Genentech. The trek registration deadline is May 1, 2017. If you would like to register or obtain more information about the Trek please call Chaste Barclay at (304) 342-6600 or 1-800-LUNG-USA.

For more information on lung disease or the American Lung Association’s mission, call 1-800-LUNG-USA or visit our website at www.lung.org.