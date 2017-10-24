Greenbrier County CVB Wins International Award for Website

The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been recognized with an international Gold MarCom award for its website. The site was developed in partnership with its Agency of Record, Fahlgren Mortine, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and with offices in Charleston, W.Va.

“Our GreenbrierWV.com website is a critical tool for our marketing and communications outreach efforts,” said Kara D. Dense, Executive Director, Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “When we selected Fahlgren Mortine in June 2016, the website redesign and overhaul was a top priority. This award is another confirmation of the quality and talent our partners at Fahlgren offer to our marketing efforts for the Greenbrier Valley.”

The updated website debuted on April 10, 2017. As of June 30, 2017, unique website users had increased 38% percent over the prior year.

“Following the tragic flooding we experienced during the summer of 2016, it was especially important to communicate to the world that Greenbrier County had rebounded from this natural disaster,” Dense said. “Our website was an important tool in letting travelers know that we were back on our feet and able to provide the fantastic conference and visitor experiences we’ve been offering for generations. This was a critical component in getting people back to Greenbrier County, or in getting them here for the first time.”

MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides impartial judges and sets standards for excellence. In 2017, more than 6,000 entries were submitted, and the best entries were recognized in Platinum, Gold or Honorable Mention categories. MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Winners range in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

“This is really special, in that we relied heavily on Fahlgren Mortine to build a website that is representative of who we are and to communicate the truly outstanding experiences Greenbrier County has to offer. We’ve been through a lot together, and the true definition of a partner is someone you know you can rely on when things aren’t perfect,” said Dense. “GreenbrierWV.com is the communications pipeline to tell our story. Our goal is to exceed the number of visitors we had prior to the flood, and we are well on our way.”