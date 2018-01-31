Governor Justice, Secretary Warner Announce Grand Opening of One Stop Business Center

Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner announce the grand opening of the West Virginia One Stop Business Center, a new and convenient way to help business owners and make it easier to do business in West Virginia.

Secretary Warner was joined by representatives from the Governor’s Office, the State Tax Department, the Division of Labor, Workforce West Virginia, and the West Virginia Legislature for an open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

“This Business One Stop is a first of its kind anywhere in the nation,” said Secretary Warner.” We can all be proud that West Virginia has developed this initiative that can and will serve as a model for the rest of the country. It is a signal to all that in West Virginia, we mean business!”

“Any way we can make it more efficient, effective and convenient for people to do business in West Virginia we want to do it,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Secretary Warner and his office have developed this One Stop Business Center that does just that and I commend them for their efforts.”

The One Stop Business Center is a cooperative multi-agency effort to encourage business growth in West Virginia. It combines the resources of the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Tax Department, the Division of Labor, and Workforce West Virginia in one convenient location.

A citizen can now take care of their business registration, licensing, tax issues, and unemployment compensation all in One Stop. The One Stop is also home to a seven-member call center, providing more responsiveness to customer inquiries. Soon, a One Stop web portal will be available, giving businesses access to all four agencies through one website.

The One Stop Business Center is located at 1615 Washington Street East (between Wendy’s and Tricky Fish) in Charleston, with convenient parking available behind the building. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.