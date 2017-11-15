Governor Justice, Secretary Thrasher Recommend Projects for West Virginia’s Appalachian Regional Commission Investment Package

Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher recommended seven projects totaling almost $3 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Investment Program.

“These projects will not only address many of our community and economic development needs in the state, but also take advantage of our assets so that we can continue to grow our economy,” said Governor Justice. “We are pleased to have such a strong commitment from ARC and our local and regional partners to ensure a brighter future for West Virginia.”

“Thanks to these funds from the ARC, West Virginia communities can build stronger infrastructure, increase access to educational programs and services and infuse more community-based recreational and wellness activities,” said Secretary Thrasher. “I am proud of our team in the West Virginia Development Office that works diligently with the Appalachian Regional Commission to administer these funds to organizations who invest wisely in the Mountain State.”

West Virginia’s ARC program is a partnership of federal, state and local participants that provides financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects. Projects recommended for ARC funding include:

AREA DEVELOPMENT:

MULTI-COUNTY

Jobs for West Virginia Graduates, Inc. $130,000

The project will provide at-risk high-school students with specialized instruction and guidance, including tutoring and mentoring services, career development training and leadership development. The result will strengthen graduation rates and employability for at-risk students. The project will serve an estimated 175 students in Cabell, Greenbrier, Randolph, Lincoln and Wyoming counties.

MULTI-COUNTY

Region 7 Planning and Development Council $96,000

Economic Analysis and GIS Mapping Project

The project will identify and inventory all businesses and commercial entities in the Region 7 area, developing a geodatabase of economic assets that can be used with GIS for economic analysis and planning. The geodatabase will also provide critical information and data for short and long-term recovery from natural disasters. The project area includes Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Randolph, Tucker and Upshur counties.

MULTI-COUNTY

West Virginia University Research Corporation $130,000

Energy Express Initiative

The project will provide support for the West Virginia Energy Express program, a summer feeding, literacy, and physical activity program for elementary school students. Project activities include expanding the number of Energy Express sites in ARC-designated distressed and at-risk counties, enhancing reading and literacy activities, recruiting community volunteers, expanding program collaborations, and increasing the overall number of children that will benefit from the summer program. The project area includes the counties of Boone, McDowell, Lincoln, Webster, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Mingo, and Gilmer and Wyoming.

MINERAL COUNTY

Potomac State College of West Virginia University $100,000

Nursing Simulation Lab Equipment

The project will purchase state-of-the-art nursing simulation lab equipment that will enhance the training and education of students in the nursing program at Potomac State College of WVU. The simulation lab will allow the college to increase the number of nursing students in the program and improve the retention and completion rates of students by offering simulated experiences in a controlled clinical setting.

MULTI-COUNTY

YMCA of Kanawha Valley $275,000

Upper Kanawha Valley YMCA Initiative

The project will provide startup funding, including equipment and personnel costs, to create a new regional YMCA center in Montgomery in the Upper Kanawha Valley. The YMCA will provide much needed recreational services and programs for residents surrounding communities in the valley and for students of Bridge Valley Community Technical College.

MULTI-COUNTY

Active Southern West Virginia $199,190

Making Southern West Virginia Active

The project will provide funding for workplace wellness and community-based healthy living and eating programs. Project activities include working with local schools to develop exercise and healthy living clubs, recruiting and developing local community health leaders to promote and organize active living programs in communities, and expanding a workplace wellness initiative that focuses on healthy living education and activities in the workplace. The project area includes Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.

DISTRESSED COUNTIES:

MINGO COUNTY

Town of Gilbert $679,000

River Bend Road Waterline Extension

The project will extend public water service and fire protection to the Verner and Paynter Bottom areas of Mingo County. The area is currently served by wells that are unreliable or provide a poor quality of water. The waterline extension will also provide much needed infrastructure for future economic development based on the nearby Hatfield-McCoy trail system. The project will serve 33 new customers.

ROANE COUNTY

City of Spencer $800,000

Wastewater System Improvements

The project will provide upgrades to the City of Spencer sewage collection system and wastewater treatment plant to correct inflow and infiltration problems in the system. The project will serve 1,568 existing residential and commercial customers and provide much needed infrastructure improvements for the city.

WEBSTER COUNTY

Cowen Public Service District $316,000

Webster County High School Water Tank Replacement

The project will replace the main water tank of the Cowen PSD water system that is currently failing. The water tank provides water service and fire protection to the Webster County High School and surrounding area. The project will improve the reliability and safety of water service for approximately 1, 315 existing residential, commercial and community customers.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Calhoun County Commission $240,000

Calhoun County Park Star Park Improvements Phase 1

The project will provide funding for the construction of an ADA-compliant bathhouse and restroom at the Calhoun County Park. The project is part of a multi-phase development of a star gazing park designed to attract star gazers and amateur astronomers as overnight guests, increasing local tourism based on the area’s uniqueness in having dark skies and little light pollution. The project will increase visitation and spending in the local economy and spur the development of additional local and regional amenities that in turn will further economic development.