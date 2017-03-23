Governor Justice Appoints Two New Members To The West Virginia State Board Of Education

Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Frank Vitale of Monongalia County and Jeffrey D. Flanagan of Kanawha County to the State Board of Education.

A Veteran of the US Army and West Virginia National Guard, Vitale currently serves as Chief Human Resources Officer for Keylogic Systems, a professional services, engineering and technology firm headquartered in Morgantown. He has a B.A. degree in Sociology and a Master’s in Business Administration from West Virginia University.

Flanagan has B.S. degrees in Accounting, Business Management and Computer Management from the West Virginia Institute of Technology. He has more than 25 years experience as a professional salesman, professional musician and music teacher in Charleston.