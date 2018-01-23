Governor Justice Appoints Delegate Karen Lynne Arvon to 9th District Senate Seat

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Karen Lynne Arvon of Beckley to the Senate District 9 seat, representing Raleigh and Wyoming counties, filling a vacancy created after the resignation of Senator Jeff Mullins earlier this month.

Arvon, who has been serving in the House of Delegates representing District 31, is the office manager for MyCare, Inc. in Beckley. She is married to Dr. Matthew Arvon and they have three children, Justin, Kara Jo, and Kendra, and grandson Braylon.