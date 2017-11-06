Governor and First Lady Justice Invite West Virginians to Submit Photos for Military, First Responders Recognition Trees

Gov. Jim Justice and First Cathy Justice are inviting all West Virginians to honor the state’s military men and women and first responders by submitting photos to be showcased on the two recognition trees located in the Governor’s Reception Room during the upcoming the holiday season.

“We owe everything to our state’s service men and women and first responders, who have dedicated their lives to protecting us and the freedoms we hold dear,” said Governor Justice. “The recognition trees in the Reception Room have become an important part of the State Capitol holiday celebrations, and Cathy and I are excited to continue this tradition.”

“This time of year, it is especially important for us to recognize the men and women whose service we depend on every day,” added First Lady Justice. “The Governor and I hope these recognition trees will showcase West Virginia’s hometown heroes and honor their service to our country, our state and our communities.”

Anyone who wishes to submit photos of their loved ones or friends who have served, or are currently serving in the military or as a first responder, please do so as soon as possible. All photo submissions from years past have been retained and will be used alongside this year’s submissions. The recognition trees will be displayed in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State Capitol Complex during the upcoming holiday season.

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Monday, November 27, and should be emailed to first.lady@wv.gov or mailed to:

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Tina Amburgey

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

Please submit photo copies. Submitted photos will not be returned. The military recognition form and tag may be downloaded here. The first responder recognition form and tag may be downloaded here​.