Gov. Justice Congratulates Fly Rod Chronicles Host Curtis Fleming on Induction into Legends of the Fly Hall of Fame

Southern Trout Magazine will induct West Virginian Curtis Fleming into its “Legends of the Fly” Hall of Fame. Fleming hosts the Outdoor Channel’s “Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis Fleming” and was recently named Cabela’s Fly Fishing Ambassador. He lives in Bridgeport.

“Curtis Fleming is a wonderful ambassador for tourism in West Virginia,” Governor Jim Justice said. “By hosting the Outdoor Channel’s ‘Fly Rod Chronicles,’ Curtis is shining the spotlight on the world-class fishing experiences we have here in the Mountain State. We are delighted that Cabela’s and The Outdoor Channel recognize these unique outdoor adventure opportunities we offer here in West Virginia and we look forward to working with them in the future as we highlight tourism in our state.”

Southern Trout magazine’s “Legends of the Fly” Hall of Fame was created by author Don Kirk, who has worked for years to discover, compile, and preserve the story of fly fishing for trout in the South. Inductees are considered to be the region’s best-known fly-fishing experts and celebrities.

“We’re proud to have Curtis representing the Mountain State and showcasing our many fly-fishing opportunities,” Commissioner of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “Top fly-fishing streams like the Elk River and the South Branch of the Potomac River draw travelers who come to experience the hospitality of Wild, Wonderful West Virginia.”

“Thanks to all my amazing fans for your votes. This accolade means the world to me,” said Fleming, a native and current resident of Bridgeport, W.Va. “I have never claimed to be an expert fly fisherman, but have been privileged to fish with veterans, West Virginia coal miners, cancer survivors, kids and other dignified fly fishermen, which has taught me patience and has been an honor along the journey.”

Voting concluded earlier this month to determine the 2017 honorees, all of whom will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Feb. 3 during the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show. Six inductees were chosen and more than 13,000 votes were cast.

Sharing the coveted honor with Fleming are Atlanta, Georgia’s Gary Merriman, “Fly Fishing Ambassador of the Peach State;” Huntsville, Alabama’s J. Wayne Fears, author and former president of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association; Fern Hollow, Kentucky’s Soc Clay, pioneer outdoor writer and former SEOPA president; Bryson City, North Carolina’s “Uncle” Mark Cathey, legendary pre-national park era fly fisherman and the late Don Howell, legendary North Carolina fly fishermen and fly-tying extraordinaire.

The Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, which will encompass booths, seminars, fly fishing instruction, fly casting, fly tying, knot tying and The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, among other activities/events takes place Feb. 3-4 at the Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta. The induction ceremony takes place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

For more information on the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, visit flyfishingshow.com/atlanta. For more information on Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis Fleming, visit flyrodchronicles.tv.