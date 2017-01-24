Gov. Justice Appoints White To Lead Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs

Today, Governor Jim Justice announced that Dr. William “Bill” White will be joining his administration to run the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. Dr. White will be stepping down from his position on the West Virginia state Board of Education to begin his new role.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to give back to the state I love and help Governor Justice make West Virginia number one,” said Dr. White. “I want to modernize the office and focus its mission on making West Virginia more inclusive so that all of our people have a fair shot at new job opportunities and quality of life, and to keep our young talent here at home. My hope is that the young people of our state, regardless of color or creed, can have the same opportunities I’ve had.”

“Dr. Bill White is experienced in academics, an accomplished businessman, and a true leader in the African-American community,” said Governor Jim Justice. “I’m confident that his fresh perspective on the office will help my administration make West Virginia a more welcoming place for all people, and grow jobs and expand education opportunities. I want us all joining hands to cross the finish line together; no West Virginian should be left behind or denied an opportunity based on who they are or where they come from.”

Dr. White was the founder and CEO of The Management Development Group, Inc., (MDG), a multi-million dollar California corporation that specialized in organization development consulting to Fortune 100 corporations. He was the Executive Producer for the world renowned video, “The Power of Diversity,” which was used during the 1990s throughout the United States for diversity training with federal, state and local governments; the private sector; and nonprofit organizations.

Before founding MDG, Dr. White was a Research Chemist, Supervisor and Quality Executive for Ciba-Geigy Chemical Corporation, Ardsley, NY; Alza Corporation, Palo Alto, CA; Abbott Laboratories, Los Angeles, CA; American Hospital Supply, Irwindale, CA; Stuart Pharmaceuticals, Pasadena, CA; and Bristol Myers-Unitek Corporation, Monrovia, CA.

Dr. White graduated from Bluefield State College in Bluefield, WV with a bachelor’s of science degree in chemistry and mathematics. He completed a two year business management course designed for scientists at the Alexander Hamilton Institute in Ramsey, NJ. He earned a Doctor of​ Education in Leadership and Change from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, CA; and a graduate certificate from the Harvard University School of Education in Management and Leadership Education.

Dr. White, a native of Bluefield, West Virginia is the proud father of a son, Aaron, and grandfather of Aubrey Mae who is the new joy of his life.​