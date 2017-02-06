Gov. Justice Announces Growing Healthy Communities Grants

Governor Jim Justice today announced more than $145,000 in awards for eight projects from the Growing Healthy Communities grant program.

“Healthy communities mean a healthier workforce and that’s critical to attracting jobs to West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice. “These grants will improve the quality of life for our people.”

The Growing Healthy Communities Program is administered by the West Virginia Development Office, with funding provided by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The program provides competitive grants for West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC communities for activities that increase community health and wellness, while also providing opportunities for downtown revitalization and development.

This year’s awards include the following projects: