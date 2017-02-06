Gov. Justice Announces Growing Healthy Communities Grants
February 6, 2017|
Posted In:
Governor Jim Justice today announced more than $145,000 in awards for eight projects from the Growing Healthy Communities grant program.
“Healthy communities mean a healthier workforce and that’s critical to attracting jobs to West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice. “These grants will improve the quality of life for our people.”
The Growing Healthy Communities Program is administered by the West Virginia Development Office, with funding provided by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The program provides competitive grants for West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC communities for activities that increase community health and wellness, while also providing opportunities for downtown revitalization and development.
This year’s awards include the following projects:
- Belington ON TRAC: $12,350 to develop activities and fitness options in City Park.
- Discover Downtown Charles Town: $25,000 to launch and sustain a full-time, year-round healthy foods market and farm-to-table eatery in the newly restored Charles Washington Hall.
- Kenova ON TRAC: $20,888 to fund a mobile market to bring fresh and healthy foods throughout Kenova.
- Main Street Kingwood: $6,500 to expand the farmers market with the state SNAP program.
- Main Street Martinsburg: $20,000 to establish a community food initiative volunteer board and expand the farmers market.
- Main Street Ripley: $25,000 to complete the Mill Creek Water Trail put-ins.
- Main Street Ronceverte: $9,246.34 to expand the community garden and install additional raised beds.
- Wheeling Main Street: $25,000 to develop and support the opening of a year-round farmers market in downtown Wheeling.
