Going to the Chapel: West Virginia’s Wedding Venues

By Maggie Matsko

The foundation for any event is the venue, and weddings are no exception. The venue a bride and groom choose for their ceremony and reception dictates how big the wedding will be, the style of the wedding and in some instances the time of year when the couple will exchange their vows.

West Virginia has an abundance of unique wedding venues from which to choose, and perhaps none are more memorable than its wedding chapels. Whether the happy couple is looking for history, grandeur or a breath-taking view of Almost Heaven, West Virginia’s wedding chapels promise a one-of-a-kind venue to mark the beginning of their happily ever after.

All-Faith Chapel at WVU Jackson’s Mill

Weston

WVU Jackson’s Mill, home to West Virginia’s state 4-H camp program, has been strengthening relationships and nurturing dreams for over a century. Originally settled before 1800, the property became the first state 4-H camp in the U.S. in 1921. Traces of the past, like the grist mill, remain at this rustic-style conference and event facility that has become known for its unique amenities, including the All-Faith Chapel.

The All-Faith Chapel, built in 1960 with the donations of a variety of religious and nonprofit groups around the state, is a favorite among engaged couples who treasure the natural beauty of the Mountain State. The chapel’s exposed beams, modern lighting and large Blenko stained-glass window at the north end of the building create a rustic ambiance for every wedding ceremony held there.

“The chapel is extraordinary because it was built on a beautiful, quaint setting in the heart of the mill’s larger camp,” says Chad Proudfoot, program coordinator of cultural resources at Jackson’s Mill. “Couples have told us the unique design is very attractive, plus the distinctive features like the glamorous stained-glass window have the ability to create a stunning setting. These details create a feel that is simple yet beautiful.”

The All-Faith Chapel offers a welcoming atmosphere, especially for 4-H alumni. “For many people who have camped here for years, coming to Jackson’s Mill is really like a feeling of coming home,” says Proudfoot. “We try very hard to make our guests feel like they are a part of the family here, and we love having them join us for an event as happy as a wedding.”

The Greenbrier Chapel

White Sulfur Springs

In September 2015, The Greenbrier celebrated the grand opening of The Greenbrier Chapel, a 12,000-square-foot, timber-frame wedding venue. The structure features custom stained-glass windows, white clapboard siding, a copper roof and steeple and pew seating for 500 guests. Some of the elements that make the chapel stand out are the stained-glass windows designed by Carlton Varney and the 10 crystal chandeliers. “There is no other resort property in this country that has a chapel of this grandeur or scale on their grounds,” says Maren White, director of wedding events for The Greenbrier.

Nestled on The Greenbrier’s North Lawn, the new chapel was designed to blend in with the historic structures on the property and the natural landscape surrounding it while also creating a romantic ambiance. “What makes the chapel so unique is not only a gorgeous church design but also the rustic elegance that is encompassed throughout the entire venue,” says White. “The decadent chandeliers hanging from above as the light shines through the stained glass creates a luxurious feel for the bride on her big day. Couples are also drawn to the rustic wood-exposed floors and carved pews. With those finishes in mind, both the bride and groom are able to feel at home here.”

With about 30 ceremonies a year, the chapel provides a non-denominational venue where couples can exchange their vows within mere steps of one of the most luxurious and elegant resorts in the country. “This space echoes the feeling of The Greenbrier in a chapel setting,” say White.

“It was built to incorporate luxury through and through while creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and one of a kind.”

The Log Church at Heritage Farm Museum & Village

Huntington

The log church that stands on the property of the Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington was originally found in Lincoln County and moved to the farm in 1996. “What makes it so unique is that the structure stands reverently in the middle of the village to remind us of how central faith is to Appalachian life,” says Jake Sharp, the museum’s director of marketing. “Though many new constructions have been built around it over time, the wood cross sitting high atop the log church bell tower remains the highest point inside this early 19th century pioneer village.”

The chapel with its rustic charm and old-world beauty holds about 30 weddings a year. To help couples plan for the big day, Heritage Farm Museum & Village offers complimentary tours of the facilities prior to booking the space.

Ornate details such as the refurbished, handmade wooden pews, which create seating for up to 80 guests, and the beautiful carvings and candles on the wooden walls make the chapel an ideal venue for an intimate wedding. “The unique setting and one-of-a kind pioneer village nestled in the mountains make Heritage Farm the perfect place where two pasts can come together and celebrate one future,” says Sharp.

St. Bernard Chapel at Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Snowshoe

Snowshoe Mountain Resort is known for offering guests world-class skiing trails, but what many might not realize is that it also offers a picture-perfect wedding location. St. Bernard Chapel, named after St. Bernard of Clairvaux, a Cistercian monk who died in the 12th century, is a Catholic-Episcopal joint venture that opened in 2005 to serve guests and employees.

“What makes the structure so breathtaking is that it is the highest elevated church in the state,” says Shawn Cassell, public relations specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Resort. “This is a great spot to get married because the Mid-Atlantic location makes it very convenient for guests located throughout the eastern United States. It is also located in the Monongahela National Forest at 4,848 feet, which is the second highest point in West Virginia with 360-degree views of the Appalachian and Allegheny mountains.”

The chapel can hold close to 300 guests. With vaulted ceilings, wooden beams and wood flooring, the venue makes a beautiful setting for the exchanging of vows. “When guests walk in the chapel, it just feels like a sacred space—that in and of itself makes the ceremony pretty special,” says Cassell. “Plus, it’s large enough for all your guests yet small enough to still be intimate, so it strikes a perfect balance.”

University Point at Concord University

Athens

University Point at Concord University has served as a venue for weddings, ceremonies and memorial services for alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members since its completion in 2006. “What makes this chapel so distinctive is the natural beauty it radiates and that it needs little to no decoration, even for formal events,” says Andrew Sulgit, student center director, student activities coordinator and Greek life advisor at Concord University.

University Point, which hosts about 12 weddings a year and can accommodate up to 120 guests, is an ideal venue because of its size, low cost and access to I-77. Whether or not couples are from the area or have a connection to Concord, they will find the facility a special place to exchange vows.

“The natural beauty of the venue as it overlooks a wooded valley with mountains in the background exemplifies a wild and wonderful environment, which individuals using our facility hold dear,” says Sulgit. “The chapel is the essence of natural beauty, and although the building itself is relatively new, there is a feeling of history to it that gives it a life of its own.”