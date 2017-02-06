A Global Network: WVU Reed College of Media Expands Access to Education

By Allyson Kennedy

When graduate students in the West Virginia University (WVU) Reed College of Media’s online programs log into their courses, they could meet a marketing and communications manager from California, a digital strategist from Ohio, a mom from Texas or a full-time student from New York.

Without the boundaries of a brick and mortar classroom constraining enrollment, the college’s online programs have laid the foundation for a global, diverse network of Mountaineers from 49 states and nine countries.

The college’s integrated marketing communications (IMC) program is a pioneer in online education. IMC was the first accredited online master’s degree of its kind in the world. Launched in 2003, the initial class had just 17 people. Today, IMC is WVU’s largest graduate program with nearly 500 active students.

The goal of the program is to teach a blend of theoretical grounding and practical skills that students need to build, implement and measure integrated marketing communications campaigns in today’s dynamic digital environment. With more than 20 electives to choose from, students are also able to customize their degrees to fit their specific career goals.

The online, accommodating nature of the program is designed to fit the busy lifestyle of working professionals, giving more people access to a graduate education in the Mountain State and across the world.

“What attracted me to the IMC program is that it allowed me the flexibility to continue to do what I love the most, which is being a mom,” says Michelle Troutman, manager of integrated marketing communications at LORD Corporation in Erie, PA. “In addition, I learned those skills that I needed to advance my career.”

Most students enter the program with some professional experience, but the range is expansive, including people with little to no professional communications experience to those with nearly 30 years.

“With this nontraditional education environment, so much becomes possible,” says Chad Mezera, director of online programs. “The online format allows students from all different backgrounds across the world to collaborate and learn.”

The IMC program is characterized by small class sizes, personalized attention and access to the most current thinking and innovative methods in the industry. Students learn from faculty who are recognized leaders in their fields, bringing experience to the classroom from numerous notable brands, including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Rubbermaid, McDonald’s, Sony, Verizon, General Motors, Hallmark, Nestle, Kimberly Clark and Yum! Brands.

IMC has long been recognized by marketing communications leaders for its practical, industry-focused approach. The program was named a finalist in the PRWeek US Awards 2016 Education Program of the Year category. In 2015, the program was named the Outstanding Online Program by the Online Learning Consortium, the leading professional organization devoted to advancing the quality of online learning worldwide.

In 2016, the college added an additional master’s degree, data marketing communications (DMC), in response to a critical industry need for data-savvy communicators. Students in the DMC program will learn how to decipher and use audience data to drive marketing communications messaging.

Dedicated to expanding access to education, the College of Media holds a marketing communications conference called INTEGRATE at least once per year in different locations throughout the U.S. This year, INTEGRATE will be held in Huntington, WV, and provide professionals from across the Mountain State and the country with the latest integrated marketing communications techniques and strategies.

About the Author

Allyson Kennedy is the communications manager of online programs for WVU’s Reed College of Media. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Washington & Jefferson College and a master’s degree in communication from Duquesne University. She lives in Uniontown, PA, with her husband, Ryan, and cat, Poe.