Glenwood Park Retirement Village Celebrates 50 Years

Glenwood Park Retirement Village in Princeton is celebrating a major milestone in 2018 – 50 years of serving families from throughout the region. Over the past five decades, the continuing care community has gone from a “home for the aged” to a key provider of “rehab to home” services.

Glenwood was established in 1968 as what was then the only facility in the state that offered retirement living and nursing services within the same structure. Independent living apartments were built in the mid-1970s, and in 1995 development began on the community’s Ridgetop townhouses.

Glenwood Park’s picturesque location with mountain and lake views is the perfect place for short-term rehabilitation with professional therapists and a committed clinical staff of neighbors to get you or your loved one back home as quickly as possible.

In 2015, 10 private rooms were created in Glenwood’s 67-bed nursing section devoted to people requiring short-term rehabilitation after an illness, injury, or surgery. Today, in-house therapists employed by Stonerise Therapy provide physical, occupational and speech therapy to short-term patients and to long-term residents in independent living, assisted living and nursing care.

Lynn Whitteker is the CEO at Glenwood, where compassion has remained a constant emphasis from the center’s beginning 50 years ago to today. Glenwood’s operations are based on a Bible passage from Galatians 5:13 – “Through love serve one another.”