Glenville State College Accounting Professor Named President of WVSCPA

Glenville State College Associate Professor of Accounting and Chair of the Department of Business Cheryl F. McKinney has been elected President of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (WVSCPA) for the 2017-2018 year. McKinney was installed during the Society’s Annual Meeting, which was held at The Greenbrier on June 16. She becomes the 99th president of the WVSCPA and is the first sitting educator or professor in almost forty years to be president of the Society.

McKinney is a tenured professor at GSC and has taught accounting courses since 1983. In addition to teaching, she previously operated an independent CPA firm, preparing taxes and providing accounting consultancy to her customers. For a time she also worked for the major accounting services firm Ernst & Whinney (now known as Ernst & Young or, simply, EY). The multitalented McKinney also performs alongside the student and alumni members of GSC’s Percussion Ensemble which is under the direction of her husband John.

“This is a tremendous achievement for Professor McKinney and indicative of the quality of faculty here at Glenville State College. Her election as President of the West Virginia Society of CPAs demonstrates the confidence that the other members of that professional association have in her abilities,” said incoming Glenville State College President Dr. Tracy Pellett. “In the short amount of time that I’ve been at Glenville State, the faculty and staff have truly impressed me with the work they do both on and off campus. I know the rest of the Pioneer family joins me in congratulating Mrs. McKinney on this accomplishment.”

“We are so proud that Cheryl McKinney has been elected President of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants for the 2017-2018 year. She is the ultimate accounting professor and will serve the presidency with honor and integrity. This new role is a positive reflection on Mrs. McKinney, her department, and all of our faculty as a whole,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Milan Vavrek.

The WVSCPA is the leading professional association dedicated to enhancing the success and professionalism of all Certified Public Accountants in West Virginia and to serving the public by providing financial information and training.