Gary and Flip West Donate $1 Million for Soccer-Track Complex

West Liberty University’s annual Great Gala was the site of a major announcement on April 22, as President Stephen Greiner announced the gift of $1 million from the Gary E. West Family for the construction of a much-needed soccer and track complex on the hilltop.

“We are so grateful to the West Family for their constant support of West Liberty University. Our student-athletes will benefit tremendously from this generous gift. The track team, our new men’s soccer team and our cross-country runners, join all of us here at the university in saying thank you,” said Dr. Greiner.

The new athletic complex will be constructed near the Edgar Martin Tennis Complex, on the northeast side of campus, and is expected to open in spring 2018.

Gary and his wife Flip West were honored guests at the Great Gala, held this past Saturday at Oglebay Resort and were presented with a signed soccer ball by Head Women’s Soccer Coach Barry Christmas and new Head Men’s Soccer Coach Thomas Olivier.

The addition of the sport of men’s soccer at WLU was announced this past February.

“Adding men’s soccer is clearly a positive for the university and community. The one area of concern was the possible over use of the current grass field. The development of a turf complex means that the student athletes have a facility that will be in great shape continuously. It is incredibly exciting and on behalf of the women’s program we are very appreciative,” said Christmas who has led the Lady Hilltoppers Soccer Team for five years.

“I want to echo the sentiments of Dr. Greiner and Coach Christmas and thank the West Family for yet another generous contribution to West Liberty University. Certainly, the addition of this new complex will go a long way to allow both the track program and our two soccer programs to keep their objectives of providing a great student-athlete experience to future Hilltoppers!”

A 1958 graduate of West Liberty University, West is an alumnus that has endowed the Hilltop campus with many gifts, including the West Family Football Stadium in 2014.

In 2010, WLU honored him by naming its business college the Gary E. West College of Business after another significant gift.

As a successful businessman, West bought the Wheeling-based Valley Welding Supply Company and grew it from a one-shop operation to the largest privately held distributor of industrial and medical gases and welding supplies in the United States.

West is also president of West Rentals, Inc., President Plymouth Holding LLC, and GEW Real Estate, LLP, as well as president and secretary of Acetylene Products Corp.

West was named West Virginia Entrepreneur of the Year, is a member of Who’s Who in West Virginia Business and was inducted into WLU’s Alumni Wall of Honor in 1993.

In 2006, he was inducted into West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics West Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Then in 2014, West became the first West Virginian ever to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Western Pennsylvania Chapter.

West has invested considerable personal and financial assets in his alma mater, where he earned a degree in business administration. He and his wife Flip established the Guy H. and Mary Ann West School of Business Scholarship Endowment, and he also served in the past as chair of WLU’s capital campaign, which he supported with the largest lifetime gift commitment by individuals in the history of the university.

He is a current member of West Liberty University’s Foundation Board of Directors and serves on its executive committee.