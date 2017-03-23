FUEL: Marion County Chamber of Commerce Uses Initiative to Connect Millennials

By Tim Liebrecht

Fuel is the force behind what we do. In a physical sense, the gasoline we put in our cars fuels our engines, and the food we eat fuels our bodies. In a psychological sense, our passion fuels our desire to accomplish, our compassion fuels our desire to give back, and our goals fuel our desire to go beyond our current borders. In every area of life, we utilize fuel in one form or another. What would life be without fuel?

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of young, vibrant leaders stepping up to make a difference in their world. Recent presidential campaigns have highlighted the capacity of young voters to make a difference. Today in the West Virginia Legislature, we have an unprecedented eight representatives who are under the age of 30, and for the millennial generation, this is only beginning. With creative ideas, innovative problem solving and the desire to work together, our communities can move to new highs with the fuel of young leaders. This is where the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s newest initiative, FUEL, comes in.

FUEL, or Forming United Emerging Leaders, is designed to enable, empower and equip the next generation of West Virginia leaders. The purpose of FUEL is two-fold. The goal is to give those entering the work force key tools and opportunities they need to use their skills and abilities to make their highest level of contribution and create a network of young West Virginia leaders that will help retain our young professionals.

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce began working on the FUEL project more than two years ago. Chamber President Tina Shaw had a vision to create a niche arm of the chamber that catered to the needs of young business professionals. Shaw took the initiative and recruited young board members to head up the program. The leadership team for FUEL now has six members, all of whom share the vision of forming united emerging leaders.

The way FUEL accomplishes its mission is simple. The program regularly sets up events that provide those in attendance with two key opportunities: a value-added takeaway, such as a presentation on a topic that will help make better leaders, and an opportunity to meet and engage with other like-minded young professionals.

This purpose was clearly highlighted in the recent FUEL kickoff event. The event was keynoted by Morris Morrision, a nationally renowned motivational speaker and West Virginia native whose message was, “You have something to contribute that no one else does—make it count.”

After the keynote, the event split into breakout groups where experts gave advice on topics ranging from personal finance to how to present yourself on social media. There were around 200 attendees for the first event, and the next event is planned for June 6, 2017.

There is much ahead for the FUEL program. The first event proved that with some effort and coordination, great things are possible for the Mountain State. The young leaders in West Virginia are not willing to accept the status quo. They have a connection with their communities, and they are willing to roll up their sleeves, get organized and work to create meaningful change.

With new and exciting ideas from the young leaders in our community, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and FUEL are excited to help bolster that energy and create a vehicle to motivate and inspire the region’s brightest young professionals.

About the Author

Tim Liebrecht is the marketing coordinator for First Exchange Bank. He graduated from Anderson College in 2013 and currently lives in Morgantown with his wife, Hannah. Liebrecht serves as a board member for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the executive committee for FUEL. He volunteers as a youth and worship leader at Faith Baptist Church in Morgantown and is currently participating in Leadership Marion. Liebrecht can be reached at TimL@firstexchangebank.com and (304) 594-8050.