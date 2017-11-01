Frost Brown Todd Named to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms List for 2018

Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has been named to the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® 2018 “Best Law Firms” list. The firm received National Tier rankings in 18 practice areas and a total of 144 Metropolitan Tier rankings in eight cities across six states.

Firms included on the 2018 Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of “quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.” To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top four percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S. In the Charleston market, FBT was recognized with a Metropolitan Tier 3 ranking for its Commercial Litigation practice.

The 2018 Best Law Firms rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.