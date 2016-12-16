Friends Helping Friends WV, HealthSmart Partnering for the Holidays

Friends Helping Friends WV and HealthSmart are joining forces this holiday season to help West Virginia families affected by this summer’s flooding. The organizations will be providing Christmas gifts to “adopted” families, as well as other supplies to those in need.

“So many families in West Virginia were completely devastated by severe flooding in our region this summer,” said Loren Claypool, HealthSmart’s chief operating officer. “Friends Helping Friends WV is a great organization doing wonderful things, and we are very proud to be working with them to spread some holiday cheer. HealthSmart is dedicated to making West Virginia healthier and happier, and we hope to do that for these families this season.”

Friends Helping Friends WV is a local volunteer effort dedicated to assisting families impacted by flooding that damaged parts of West Virginia in June 2016. During the holidays, organizations like HealthSmart are working with Friends Helping Friends WV to “adopt” families and directly give those families Christmas presents and other supplies.

Friends Helping Friends WV also is collecting additional donations, such as blankets, heaters and gift cards.

“Six months have passed since the flooding, but many families and individuals are still trying to recover,” said Brandi Jones, founder of Friends Helping Friends WV. “We are looking forward to providing them with the things they both want and need for Christmas, and we are very fortunate to be able to partner with organizations like HealthSmart to reach as many people as possible.”

Friends Helping Friends WV and HealthSmart will be wrapping and delivering gifts to families in the Clay County area Monday, December 19. Employees and volunteers from both organizations will be meeting at Charles Ryan Associates to wrap gifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with gift deliveries to follow.

WHAT: Friends Helping Friends WV and HealthSmart Wrapping Party and Gift Delivery

WHEN: Monday, December 19

Wrapping: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gift delivery to follow

WHERE: Charles Ryan Associates

601 Morris St., Suite 301

Charleston, WV 25301