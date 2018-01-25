Free Webinar Series Helps Small Businesses Navigate HUBZone
January 25, 2018|
The U.S. Small Business Administration presents a free, six-part webinar series beginning in February to help small business owners navigate the Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Zone Program.
Feb. 7: HUBZone Contracting: Make the Federal Government Your Customer
2-3 p.m. EST
Small businesses will learn about HUBZone contracting vehicles and regulations.
Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/714969 10 minutes before webinar begins.
Feb. 14: HUBZone Joint Ventures: How to Partner with Other Companies for HUBZone Contracts
2-3 p.m. EST
Learn how to enter into a HUBZone joint venture, and the importance of having a well-defined joint venture agreement .
Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/714968 10 minutes before the webinar begins.
Feb. 21: Continued HUBZone Compliance: How to Maintain Your HUBZone Certification
2-3 p.m. EST
Learn how to remain compliant to reap the benefits of your investment.
Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/715049 10 minutes before the webinar begins.
Feb. 28: How Does HUBZone Consider Employees and Affiliation?
2-3 p.m. EST
Learn who to count as an employee for the purpose of HUBZone, and understand when to combine employees from other businesses to evaluate residency compliance.
Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/714967 10 minutes before the webinar begins.
March 7: Understanding How HUBZones are Designated
2-3 p.m. EST
Learn how areas become designated as HUBZones.
A link to the webinar will be announced by mid-February.
March 14: HUBZone Protests and Appeals
2-3 p.m. EST
Learn the process for filing HUBZone protests and appeals; and for responding to protest notices.
A link to the webinar will be announced by mid-February.
All webinars will be archived on SBA’s YouTube page. For more details about the HUBZone program, please visit www.sba.gov/hubzone.
