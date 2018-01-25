Free Webinar Series Helps Small Businesses Navigate HUBZone

The U.S. Small Business Administration presents a free, six-part webinar series beginning in February to help small business owners navigate the Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Zone Program.

Feb. 7: HUBZone Contracting: Make the Federal Government Your Customer

2-3 p.m. EST

Small businesses will learn about HUBZone contracting vehicles and regulations.

Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/714969 10 minutes before webinar begins.

Feb. 14: HUBZone Joint Ventures: How to Partner with Other Companies for HUBZone Contracts

2-3 p.m. EST

Learn how to enter into a HUBZone joint venture, and the importance of having a well-defined joint venture agreement .

Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/714968 10 minutes before the webinar begins.

Feb. 21: Continued HUBZone Compliance: How to Maintain Your HUBZone Certification

2-3 p.m. EST

Learn how to remain compliant to reap the benefits of your investment.

Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/715049 10 minutes before the webinar begins.

Feb. 28: How Does HUBZone Consider Employees and Affiliation?

2-3 p.m. EST

Learn who to count as an employee for the purpose of HUBZone, and understand when to combine employees from other businesses to evaluate residency compliance.

Click http://ems7.intellor.com/login/714967 10 minutes before the webinar begins.

March 7: Understanding How HUBZones are Designated

2-3 p.m. EST

Learn how areas become designated as HUBZones.

A link to the webinar will be announced by mid-February.

March 14: HUBZone Protests and Appeals

2-3 p.m. EST

Learn the process for filing HUBZone protests and appeals; and for responding to protest notices.

A link to the webinar will be announced by mid-February.

All webinars will be archived on SBA’s YouTube page. For more details about the HUBZone program, please visit www.sba.gov/hubzone.