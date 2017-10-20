Free Drive-Thru Flu Shots at Saint Francis Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital will be offering free Drive-Thru Flu Shots on Sunday, October 21st from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (or until supplies last) in the hospital’s circle drive off of Laidley Street.

It’s as easy as rolling up your sleeve, rolling down your car window and getting a seasonal flu shot by one of our nurses to help you avoid the seasonal flu. If you are allergic to latex or natural rubber, are pregnant, are a breastfeeding mother, or are under the age of 18 you will not be given the vaccine.

“By receiving the seasonal flu shot, you will be helping yourself, your family and those around you to stay healthy this year,” says Paige Johnson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Thomas Health.

The vaccines are funded by The Foundation for Thomas Health.