Fred Earley Joins Bowles Rice

Bowles Rice is pleased to welcome Fred Earley, former president of Highmark West Virginia, to the firm. Earley will lead Bowles Rice’s Health Care Team.

Earley brings nearly 30 years of experience in the health care and insurance industries to his law practice at Bowles Rice, which focuses on health care and government relations work for clients ranging from hospitals and health maintenance organizations to physicians and long-term care facilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred to Bowles Rice,” said Tom Heywood, the regional law firm’s Managing Partner. “Fred is universally respected as a leader in health care and insurance in West Virginia and the region, and he brings tremendous value to the table for our clients. Fred will serve companies and organizations throughout the region, continue to shape health care and insurance policy in our state, and help lead our growing health care practice in the years to come.”

Earley served as president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia from 2009 to 2016, with responsibility for all market-facing functions of the company including sales and marketing, government and public relations and provider contracting and reimbursement. During his tenure, he oversaw the transitional period during the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

Earley received his law degree from the Washington and Lee University School of Law.