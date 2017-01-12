Fourth Annual Mountain Music Festival at Ace Adventure Resort

West Virginia’s ACE Adventure Resort announces that over 25 bands, including headliners Umphrey’s McGee, Saturday night, and The Revivalists, Friday night, will perform June 1, 2 and 3 at the 4th Annual Mountain Music Festival in the New River Gorge.

People can lock in early bird savings by purchasing festival tickets before Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) 2017 online at mountainmusicfestwv.com. New in 2017 ACE is offering a payment plan where festival goers can lock in these savings for only $25. Subsequent payments on these personal payment plans can be made online before the festival begins.

This 1,500-acre mountain playground may well be the only place in the world where outdoor adventure, including whitewater rafting, joins forces with a world-class, high-power music festival that features 25 bands, up from 15 last year.

“Our annual celebration marries adventure and music that spans three nights and is spread over four stages. Music includes Americana, folk, funk, festival jam bands, rock & roll and bluesy soul stuff,” says Chris Colin, impresario. Year-round he is ACE Adventure Resort’s Special Events Coordinator. “We give all of our guests the experience that only VIPS get at other festivals. Our camping facilities for music lovers far exceed those at any other venue. All camping spaces allow room for the guest’s vehicle at no extra charge. And guests can shower for free.”

Saturday night’s headliner, Umphrey’s McGee, has toured for 18 years, doing over 100 concerts annually. With nine studio albums under their belt, this jam band woos crowds with its mash ups. Getting things going for the evening will be the five-piece jam machine out of Greensboro, North Carolina, The Mantras. “And of course it just wouldn’t feel like Mountain Music Fest if we didn’t include Big Something so they will be taking to the stage after dark on Saturday night too!” adds Colin.

Friday night’s headliner is New Orleans-based The Revivalists, a roots-driven rock band that’s strong in vocals and with a pedal steel guitar that Colin said “sounds sexy as hell on all of their stuff.” Its album Men Amongst Mountains has been highly acclaimed. Also on stage this night is “the finest songwriter to emerge from the Bluegrass State in recent memory, Tyler Childers,” adds Colin. Adding to the mix Friday night will be jazz funk powerhouse Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

The festival kicks off Thursday, June 1, with a pre-party at The Lost Paddle Lounge, the resort’s bar and restaurant that sports a 1500-square-foot deck. This year Pittsburgh rock and soul band The Commonheart introduce their rock riffs, gritty vocals and a screaming organ. But wait there’s more! Spiritual Rez will be pumping their reggae mix into the mountain air late into the night.

There’s more splash too at Saturday’s The Beach Party with games, obstacles and activities to entertain all ages for at least six music- and food-filled hours. The fun takes place on ACE’s Wonderland Water Park, a five-acre water park with slides, zip lines, inflatable toys and the famous “Blob” (a giant inflatable pillow on the water). Music from the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Lake Stage will be flowing across the water all afternoon.

Over 25 vendors will display clothing, food, art and more. Fifteen visual artists will trade secrets of their techniques throughout a weekend of painting and art workshops. For more information on other workshops please see http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/activities.html#workshops.

Kick It with the Artists brings fans up close and personal with their favorite musicians on river rafts, or zip lining, mountain biking, world-class rock climbing, horseback riding, standup paddle boarding and more.

“You choose the adventure; we provide the soundtrack. We’re the only music festival in the world where attendees can pair music with outdoor adventure by whitewater rafting with veteran guides who recommend different sections of the river for every level of expertise and interest,” says Colin. The Lower New River is the most popular river ACE rafts in the summertime featuring big waves and beautiful scenery. ACE Adventure rafts various sections of river and has trips mild to wild including trips for children as young as six. For more information see: http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/activities.html#adventure.

Fans have a good chance of connecting with the stars they see on the resort’s sophisticated, all-weather stage. Festival-goers who come for the weekend can opt to rent cabin accommodations or camp at the “we’ve thought of everything – including nice bathrooms and showers” campground, all located on premise Colin says.

See: http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/lodging.html.

Dozens of cabin rentals, bunkhouse beds and tent sites are available. Convenient dining options may begin around guests’ campfires or at the variety of restaurants, bars and grills found at ACE Adventure Resort. Available are ticket packages for every length of weekend getaway. An early bird special offers a $175 per person three-day festival pass and three night’s campground reservation, access to the festival pre-party, parking and a full-day ACE Wonderland Water Park pass for Saturday’s Beach Party.