Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso Welcomes New Members and Associates

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC is pleased to announce that W. Scott Evans, Justin D. Jack, Caleb P. Knight, and Kace M. Legg have been elected members and associates Eric M. Johnson and Amy L. McLaughlin have joined the firm’s Charleston office.

Scott Evans is a veteran defense attorney with over 20 years of litigation experience in State and Federal Courts, as well as before various government administrative agencies. He represents clients in general corporate defense, long term care defense, deliberate intent, employment litigation and premises liability.

Justin Jack has been with Flaherty for ten years. His practice centers on long term care defense and asbestos products liability defense. In addition, Justin is experienced in the areas of business litigation, deliberate intent, product litigation, employment law, and health care law.

Caleb Knight has been with the firm since 2010, advising clients in the areas of corporate transactions, employment law, health care compliance and trademark law. He has routinely acted as outside general counsel to closely-held businesses, handling business organizational and relationship issues, workforce issues, and commercial transactions.

Kace Legg brings eight years of experience to our firm. He concentrates on medical professional liability defense, long term care defense and general litigation. Kace routinely handles complex written and electronic document production and discovery dispute issues that often arise during the course of health care litigation.

Eric Johnson has been practicing law since 2016 when he began a judicial clerkship for the Honorable Joseph K. Reeder of the 29th Judicial Circuit. He currently focuses his practice on commercial and real estate transactions and litigation, creditors’ rights, bankruptcy and corporate transactions.

Amy McLaughlin is a 2017 graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law where she was Law Review Staff Writer of the Year and recipient of the Dean Francis Conte Award for Best Writing and Research. Her practice focuses on healthcare law, corporate transactions and bankruptcy.