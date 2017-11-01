Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso Ranked Among U.S News & World Report’s Best Law Firms
November 1, 2017|
Posted In:
Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that the firm received first-tier rankings in 14 practice areas across two metropolitan areas, Charleston and Morgantown, West Virginia, in the latest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Lawyers® 2018 Best Law Firms Rankings.
Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms. For more information, please visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.
Flaherty’s First-Tier Metropolitan rankings are as follows:
Charleston, West Virginia
Commercial Litigation
Health Care Law
Insurance Law
Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants
Litigation – Real Estate
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
Mediation
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Real Estate Law
Morgantown, West Virginia
Litigation – Construction
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Leave a Reply