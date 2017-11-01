Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso Ranked Among U.S News & World Report’s Best Law Firms

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that the firm received first-tier rankings in 14 practice areas across two metropolitan areas, Charleston and Morgantown, West Virginia, in the latest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Lawyers® 2018 Best Law Firms Rankings.

Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms. For more information, please visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Flaherty’s First-Tier Metropolitan rankings are as follows:

Charleston, West Virginia

Commercial Litigation

Health Care Law

Insurance Law

Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants

Litigation – Real Estate

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Mediation

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Real Estate Law

Morgantown, West Virginia

Litigation – Construction

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants