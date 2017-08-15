Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso Attorneys Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America
August 15, 2017|
Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC is proud to announce that 23 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Additionally, three Flaherty attorneys were named as Best Lawyers® 2018 Lawyers of the Year. Only one lawyer in each area of practice is honored as “Lawyer of the Year” in their community. Attorneys honored for 2018 include Michael Bonasso (Bet-the-Company Litigation), Andrew B. Cooke (Product Liability Litigation – Defendants), and Richard D. Jones (Litigation – Health Care).
Best Lawyers is compiled annually by geographic region and practice area. Lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional experience and ability. The American Lawyer has called Best Lawyers “the most respected list of attorneys in practice.”
Flaherty attorneys acknowledged in 2018, and the practice areas for which they were recognized, are:
Charleston:
- Erica M. Baumgras – Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law
- Michael Bonasso – Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Christopher A. Brumley – Litigation – Construction; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Robert L. Coffield – Health Care Law
- Andrew B. Cooke – Commercial Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- J. Dustin Dillard – Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- J. Tyler Dinsmore – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Thomas V. Flaherty – Appellate Practice; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Mediation; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Sam Fox – Health Care Law; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- William Hanna – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Amy R. Humphreys –Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Richard D. Jones – Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- James W. Lane, Jr. – Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law
- Timothy L. Mayo – Employment Law – Management
- Edward C. Martin – Health Care Law; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Mark A. Robinson – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Don R. Sensabaugh, Jr. – Litigation – Healthcare; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- John Andrew “Jack” Smith – Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law; Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Insurance; Insurance Law; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Nathaniel K. Tawney – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Insurance
- Jeffrey M. Wakefield – Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Morgantown:
- Stephen R. Brooks – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Peter T. DeMasters – Litigation – Construction; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Wheeling:
- David S. Givens – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
