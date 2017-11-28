First United Bank & Trust Welcomes Warchola as Community Relations Manager

Robin E. Murray, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking and Kimberly R. Moyers, Market President for the North Central West Virginia area, welcome Sarah M. Warchola as Community Relationship Manager at the Sabraton Community Office in Morgantown, WV.

Sarah has over 5 years of mortgage and financial services experience. She began her financial services career as a Mortgage Loan Officer Assistant and then quickly promoted to a Mortgage Loan Originator and has held that position until coming to First United. She is a graduate of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio with a bachelor’s of art degree in Psychology with a minor in Sociology.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah to our team. Her financial services knowledge and experience working with the local community will serve her and our customers well,” commented Kimberly R. Moyers.

Sarah is very active in the community and enjoys working with non-profits. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Mon County Habitat for Humanity where she serves on the Executive Committee as Secretary and is the co-chair of the Development Committee. She is also the President of the BNI Excellence Chapter and is a graduate of the Leadership Monongalia Class of 2016.

Sarah resides in Morgantown, WV. Her office is located at 1951 Hunter’s Way in Morgantown and you may contact her by calling 1-304-291-6690.