First United Bank & Trust Welcomes Jason Schnopp as Community Relationship Manager

Robin E. Murray, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking and Kimberly R. Moyers, Market President for the North Central West Virginia area, welcome Jason S. Schnopp as Community Relationship Manager of the Star City Community Office in Morgantown, WV.

Jason has over 14 years of financial services experience. He began his financial services career as a Public Relations and Business Development Officer in the Bruceton Mills area where he was responsible for training new employees, new product launches and generating new business opportunities. In 2007, he moved to the Pittsburgh area and served as a Senior Quality Assurance Business Analyst where he provided support to a Treasury Management Team. Jason was reassigned to the Morgantown area and was promoted to Vice President and Senior Branch Manager in 2009. He held that position until coming to First United.

Jason is a graduate of Fairmont State University with a bachelor of science degree in Psychology and Sociology. He is also a member of the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Aligning with First United’s commitment to serving our communities, Schnopp has participated and volunteered on several non-profit boards. He is currently serving as a board member of the Family Resource Network Committee for the United Way of Mon County as well as a Bruceton Baseball Youth League coach. He has also served as a member of the Empty Bowls Monongalia Executive Board Treasurer; Boys & Girls Club of Morgantown; Monongalia County Head Start Program; Bartlett House of Monongalia County; and the Morgantown and Fairmont Housing Authority.

When Jason is not working or volunteering he enjoys spending outdoors hunting and fishing and spending time with his wife and four children. He also races dirt bike with his family which is a new adventure for him.

Jason resides in Bruceton Mills, WV. His office is located at 7 Chaplin Road in Morgantown and you may contact him by calling 1-304-598-8544.

First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The Bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley, Harrison and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia. First United’s website can be located at MyBank.com. As of 12/31/2017, the corporation posted assets of $1.3 billion.