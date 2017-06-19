First United Bank & Trust Receives Healthiest Maryland Business Wellness at Work Award

First United Bank & Trust is pleased to receive the Gold Level Wellness Award for the second year in a row. The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DHMH) presented the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work Awards at the 8th Annual Worksite Health and Wellness Symposium 2017. The Wellness at Work Awards recognize Healthiest Maryland Businesses (HMB) members and highlight successful wellness initiatives. On June 2, 2017, 56 businesses were recognized for their achievements and were honored for their exemplary accomplishments in worksite health promotion.

The annual symposium is the largest workplace wellness gathering in Maryland focused on discussing timely health and wellness topics for employers. Known for featuring inspiring, thought-provoking leaders, the symposium brings together hundreds of employers from MD, DC, PA and VA. This year’s theme was Workplace Well-Being: From Assets to Individuals.

First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The Bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia. First United’s website can be located at MyBank.com. As of 3/31/2017, the Corporation posted assets of $1.3 billion.