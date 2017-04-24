First United Bank & Trust Joins Teach Children to Save Campaign

First United Bank & Trust is partnering with Brookhaven Elementary, Mason-Dixon Elementary, Cheat Lake Elementary and Morgantown Learning Academy to celebrate Teach Children to Save Day with savings education on April 28. More than 175 local students in Grades 3 – 5 will explore areas that include the difference between needs and wants, how to identify expenses, trade-offs and ways to cut spending.

Established by the American Bankers Association Foundation in 1997, Teach Children to Save and the Foundation’s other financial education initiatives have helped reached 8.9 million young people through the commitment of more than 225,000 banker volunteers.

“Familiarizing students with financial education fundamentals at an early age puts them on a path to becoming smart money-managing adults,” said Kimberly R. Moyers, Market President serving the Monongalia County, WV area. “Teach Children to Save is a great opportunity for us to share our passion for financial education and to positively impact our local community.”

First United offers the following tips for money-savvy parents raising money-smart kids:

Set the example of a responsible money manager by paying bills on time, being a conscientious spender and an active saver. Children tend to emulate their parents’ personal finance habits.

The ABA Foundation provides financial education initiatives and resources that help bankers make their communities better. The association’s signature initiatives, Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit and Safe Banking for Seniors bring bankers and students of all ages together to enhance financial education.

First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The Bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia. First United’s website can be located at MyBank.com. As of 12/31/2016, the Corporation posted assets of $1.3 billion.