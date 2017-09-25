First United Bank & Trust Announces Varner as Community Relationship Manager

Robin E. Murray, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking and Kimberly R. Moyers, Market President for the North Central West Virginia area, announce the promotion of Chele K. Varner to Community Relationship Manager at the Star City office.

Chele has 34 years of financial services experience and joined First United in 2007. She began as a Community Office Manager in the Sabraton Community Office and then became a Cash Management Advisor and Business Development Officer and has held that position since 2014.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce this well-deserved promotion,” says Moyers. “Chele’s customer service skills and attention to detail is the perfect fit to meet the needs of our customers and businesses in the Star City community.”

Varner is active in the community and supports many nonprofits. Currently, she serves as a board member for Bartlett House, West Virginia Woman Work and the Morgantown Newcomers. She is also active with Empty Bowls as the Food Procurement Chair and a member of the Finance Committee. Varner is also a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

Chele resides in Blacksville, WV, with her husband Rick and their son Kirk. Her office is located at 7 Chaplin Road in Morgantown and you may contact her by calling 1-304-598-7410.