First United Bank & Trust Announces Amber Shor as New Wealth Advisor

Keith R. Sanders, Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer announces that Amber M. Shor has joined the First United team as Wealth Advisor serving the Bridgeport, WV area. Shor will counsel her clients through investment management, long-term care concerns, and financial planning through a consultative relationship in which her customers’ experience is tailored to their needs.

Amber has thirteen years of local investment and insurance experience. She began her financial services career as a financial representative after graduating from Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, WV. Amber is NASD Licensed in Series 6 and 63 as well as Life & Health Insurance. Amber has also achieved the Certified in Long-Term Care (CLTC) designation which is a long-term insurance professional designation.

“We are excited to welcome Amber to our wealth management team. Her investment and trust knowledge and experience working with the local community will serve her and our customers well,” commented Keith R. Sanders.

Shor is active in several Harrison County communities and serves on numerous non-profits. Currently, she is a member and a Placement Committee Chair for the Clarksburg League for Service as well as a FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Member. She has also served on the Alderson Broaddus University Alumni Council, United Way Board of Directors, Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and the Harrison County Rotary. Shor was named West Virginia State Journal “Generation Next 40 under 40” in 2013 and was named the Harrison County Chamber Young Member of the Year in 2010. She was also inducted into the Alderson Broaddus University Battler Hall of Fame for softball and basketball.

Amber resides in Quite Dell, WV with her husband Eric and their son Adrik. In her free time, Amber enjoys spending time with friends and family while traveling, boating and watching various sports like football, golf and hockey. She also loves camping and trout fishing with her father and son. Her office will be located at White Oaks in Bridgeport, WV at 320 Southview Drive, Suite 104 and you may contact her directly at ashor@mybank.com.