Fifth Annual Urban Agriculture Conference to Screen “Farmers of America” Documentary

Registration is open for the fifth annual West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference, happening April 12-14 at Camp Virgil Tate, near Charleston. The conference will feature a screening of the documentary “Farmers for America,” which profiles West Virginia farmer Calvin Riggleman, who will speak at the event.

The film profiles a series of young farmers from across the nation, all of whom are stepping up to take over their family farm enterprises. Riggleman, of Romney, W.Va., owns and operates Bigg Riggs Farm.

In addition to Riggleman’s talk and the film’s screening, the conference will offer a variety of sessions on such topics as homesteading, urban growing, marketing, livestock and small fruit production. New for 2018 is a day of special pre-conference sessions focusing on topics such as cheese-making and beekeeping, as well as a training for teachers on the internationally known youth agriculture curriculum Junior Master Gardener.

The annual event is designed to attract agriculture enthusiasts at all levels of skill, from backyard hobbyists to full-scale farm operators, who have an interest in urban farming and gardening practices.

“The application of agricultural practices on urban lots and micro-farms can be as important to the food supply and local economy as larger, more traditional farms,” said Dr. Annette Ericksen, assistant program director for agriculture and natural resources at West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service and the conference’s chairperson. “This conference provides training, insights and hands-on delivery of methods and techniques to enthusiasts regardless of the size of their garden or farm – and regardless of their location: rural, urban or an apartment patio.”

Additional host agencies include Capitol Conservation District, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service, West Virginia University Extension Service, the West Virginia National Guard and Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.

Registration for the full conference costs $50. One-day registration is $30, with separate fees for pre-conference sessions. A full schedule and online registration is available at urbanagwv.com. To learn more, contact Annette Ericksen at (614) 271-3005 or info@urbanagwv.com.

Camp Virgil Tate is located at 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston.