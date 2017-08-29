Farrell, White & Legg Attorneys Selected for Inclusion in the 24th edition of The Best Lawyers in America

Farrell, White & Legg, PLLC is proud to announce that five of its attorneys were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

Michael J. Farrell is recognized in multiple areas of law that include Mass Tort and Class Action, Product Liability Defense, Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Labor and Employment Litigation and Personal Injury Defense Litigation categories.

Tamela J. White is recognized in Medical Malpractice Defense, Product Liability Defense, Health Care Law and ERISA Litigation categories.

Joseph M. Farrell Jr. is included in multiple areas of law including Medical Malpractice Law Defense Labor and Employment Law Litigation and Arbitration categories.

Erik W. Legg is recognized in two practice areas including Product Liability Defense and Medical Malpractice Defense categories.

Bernard S. Vallejos is recognized in the Health Care Law category.