Farrell Elected Higher Education Policy Commission Chairman

Michael J. Farrell of Huntington has been elected Chairman of the Higher Education Policy Commission for 2017-18. Mr. Farrell was reappointed to the Commission by Governor Jim Justice to his second four year term. The HEPC is responsible for developing, establishing and overseeing the implementation of a public policy agenda for the state’s four-year colleges and universities and for managing the Regional Technology Park on behalf of the State of West Virginia.

Previously, Mr. Farrell served as Interim President of Marshall University and served for eleven years on its Board of Governors. He is the Managing Member of Farrell, White & Legg PLLC.