Farmers Bank Announces Expansion into Teays Valley

Farmers Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Farmers Bank and Savings Company, headquartered in Pomeroy, Ohio, announced plans to expand operations into Teays Valley, WV with the construction of close to a $4 million financial center. Farmers Bank also announced it tapped veteran Putnam County banker Roy Hamilton to lead the branch, which will employ five to nine associates.

“This expansion shows Farmers Bank’s confidence in the future of community banking and long-term prosperity of the Teays Valley area,” said Paul Reed, President and CEO of Farmers Bank. “We are pleased to launch this development with a team that brings experience in financial services and a great understanding of the Putnam County community,” Reed added.

“I am happy to be a part of this family,” commented Hamilton. “For over 100 years, Farmers Bank has been involved in things important to their communities and we look forward to being that kind of active partner in Putnam County.”

The $275 million dollar bank, established in 1904 and currently operating six banking centers in Ohio and West Virginia, will build a new 10,000 square foot facility adjacent from the Woodclyffe Chase subdivision on State Route 34 at 3582 Teays Valley Road. The bank will include a full-service branch and a 2,500 square foot community room that will be available for use by local groups and organizations.

In addition, Farmers Bank has hired two banking associates who will join Hamilton in a temporary banking office at 65 Chase Drive, in Hurricane, where customers can open accounts or apply for loans at this time. The team can be contacted by telephone at 304-760-0929 to set up personal appointments.

The bank anticipates the new financial center will be open by the end of the year or early 2018.